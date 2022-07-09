drowning

Toddler drowns in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a home in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress call in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills.

Deputies found a toddler, who they believe to be 3 years old, unresponsive in a pool at the home.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and transported the child to a nearby trauma center where the child was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the toddler was alone in the swimming pool at the time of the drowning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

