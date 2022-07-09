Toddler drowns in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at a residence located at the 10200 blk of Cascade Hills. Preliminary: a toddler, believed to be 3 yrs of age, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. The child was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Xezj79ThVa — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 9, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has died after drowning in a swimming pool at a home in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an in-progress call in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills.Deputies found a toddler, who they believe to be 3 years old, unresponsive in a pool at the home.Paramedics performed life-saving measures and transported the child to a nearby trauma center where the child was pronounced dead.Deputies say the toddler was alone in the swimming pool at the time of the drowning.