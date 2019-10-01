Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank

WEST CARSON, California -- A 2-year-old girl died after her mother allegedly left the toddler in a car with the heat turned up for up to five hours. The mother is accused of being in a nearby car, drinking.

The girl has been identified as June Love Augosto.

According to a report by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, June's mother, identified as Lacey Mazzarella, told a sheriff's detective that around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, she placed June in her car seat and turned up the heat in the car, which was parked near a home.

Mazzarella then allegedly left June inside that hot car and went to another vehicle nearby, where she sat and drank alcohol with a friend. At some point, Mazzarella fell asleep.

Hours later, around 5 a.m., Mazzarella awoke and went back to her car. Authorities said that's when she found June unresponsive in her car seat. The coroner's report details that June had vomit on her shirt, and skin was coming off the child's back. The toddler's body temperature was 107.5 degrees, the report says.

Mazzarella then took the child out of the car seat, placed her on a patch of grass and sprayed her with a water hose in an attempt to cool her down, the report stated. Mazzarella then took her daughter into the house, where a 911 call was placed. The child was later pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m. at a hospital.

The toddler's mother has not been taken into custody, according to authorities.

June's father, Gary Augosto, told authorities that Mazzarella has a 9-year-old child she lost custody of as a toddler due to neglect, in her home state of Connecticut. That child was eventually adopted by a relative, he said.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiachild deathhot caru.s. & worldchild in carchild left in cardeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Show More
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News