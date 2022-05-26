bear

Mom scoops up toddler as she chases black bear in backyard in Seattle suburb

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom scoops up toddler as she chases bear in backyard

REDMOND, Wash. -- Mama bear instincts are taking on a whole new meaning!

Home security video caught a quick-thinking mother scooping up her toddler as she tries to chase after a small black bear in the family's backyard in Redmond, Washington, outside Seattle.

SEE ALSO | Wisconsin couple kills bear that charged through window, attacked them in their home
EMBED More News Videos

A couple says they killed a bear that attacked them inside their home. A cub was seen running off as the bear ran toward the home, authorities added.



You can see the young girl named Juniper walking out the back door as a bear scurries along a cement wall.

The girl squeals, "That's a bear!" in excitement and runs toward it.

Thankfully, her eagle-eyed mother was there to grab her.

"I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtonwild animalsbeartoddlersurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home
Bear kills Army soldier in Alaska during training
Bear punches its way out of North Carolina family's car
Bear breaks into California home, eats KFC
TOP STORIES
19 kids, 2 teachers killed in TX school shooting; gunman's mom speaks
4th grader played dead to survive Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Students still reeling in the wake of Uvalde mass shooting
HPD investigating homicide scene in northwest Houston
City of Houston prepares for NRA convention and protests
'Broken': Mental health availability, funding 'not enough'
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
Show More
Medical examiner looking for family of man whose body found in April
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Uvalde man says his daughter was killed trying to call 911 on shooter
Man killed during wild scene at SW Houston gas station
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill and gun policy debate
More TOP STORIES News