Toddler and baby ejected in rollover wreck on Highway 90

WALLISVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children are expected to survive after they were thrown out of their mother's truck on Highway 90 near Wallisville.
Police say around 10:30 p.m. Monday, a blown tire may have caused their mother to lose control and the vehicle flipped.
A 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside the truck were ejected.
The kids and their mother were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating if the children were restrained properly.
