Houston Texans game with Minnesota Vikings could be impacted by new COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight COVID-19 positive tests coming out of an NFL matchup from this past weekend could impact the Houston Texans' upcoming home game, which is slated to host 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium.

The video above is from a Sept. 28, 2020, news conference of the Houston mayor acknowledging his approval of the Texans hosting fans for the first time during this pandemic-impacted season.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Tennessee Titans returned three new player and five new personnel positives, prompting them to suspend in-person club activities.

The Titans' positives came after their road matchup in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Vikings, who are slated to face the Texans this Sunday in Houston.

While the NFL didn't say any positives came from the Vikings, the team is similarly suspending in-person club activities.

SEE ALSO:

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration," the league said in a statement.

As of midday Tuesday, the Texans have not given comment about the development involving their upcoming opponent in Week 4 or whether this game would go on as scheduled. This matchup would be the first Texans home game to host fans during the pandemic.

Meantime, the Titans were scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

The NFL instituted steps to proceed with the season in the middle of the pandemic. Those procedures can be found through the NFL operations website.

The new procedures include a mandated 50% capacity limit of team buses and a ban on leaving team hotels to eat at restaurants open to the public, among others.

This is a developing story. All updates will be added to this post.
