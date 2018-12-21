Tire flies off dump truck and smashes vehicles on Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A tire flew off of a commercial truck Friday morning, smashing into other vehicles on Beltway 8.
The incident happened on the southbound lanes of Beltway 8 at Bissonnet, with the loose tire bouncing across northbound and southbound lanes and damaging multiple vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
The loose tire damage is just the latest in a string of dangerous encounters with items on Houston's freeways. Thursday, a driver managed to escape serious injury when a tire smashed into her windshield.
