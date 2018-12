Tire flies off dump truck and smashes vehicles on Beltway 8

EMBED >More News Videos Loose tire smashes vehicle on North Freeway

A tire flew off of a commercial truck Friday morning, smashing into other vehicles on Beltway 8.The incident happened on the southbound lanes of Beltway 8 at Bissonnet, with the loose tire bouncing across northbound and southbound lanes and damaging multiple vehicles.No injuries were reported.The loose tire damage is just the latest in a string of dangerous encounters with items on Houston's freeways. Thursday, a driver managed to escape serious injury when a tire smashed into her windshield.