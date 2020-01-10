Tire smashes through window, nearly hits employee at local Italian restaurant

It was a close call for an employee at a Houston-area Italian restaurant after a tire smashed through the window.

It happened Thursday around 2:15 p.m. at Pallotta's Italian Grill on the North Freeway in Oak Ridge North.

The restaurant's owner says the back axle of a tow truck broke while it was on the I-45 feeder road, causing a tire to go flying through the window.

An employee sweeping next to the window was not injured.

"He definitely had an angel watching over him!!" the restaurant said on Facebook.

The restaurant says the owner of the truck came over to check on everyone. Apparently, one tire went over to the south side of the feeder, while the other one came at the restaurant.

The tire's hubcap traveled around 350 yards and hit a truck at another business.
