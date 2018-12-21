CHRISTMAS

TIPS: Holiday fire safety do's and don'ts

EMBED </>More Videos

Menlo Park Firefighters demonstrated the do's and don'ts of holiday fire safety on Thursday. (KGO-TV)

MENLO PARK, Calif. --
Firefighters in Menlo Park, California demonstrated the do's and don'ts of holiday fire safety on Thursday. Like how a frozen turkey can start a disastrous grease fire and the explosive result of mixing burning oil and water.


They also compared how quickly a fire can spread in a watered tree, versus a dry tree.

Fire officials stress preparedness is key.

Harold Schapelhommen, with the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, said, "Working fire extinguishers, working smoke detectors, a fire safety plan, all those different things that help people understand what to do."

Don't forget the obvious-- keep Christmas trees away from candles and open fireplaces.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
christmas treeTurkeyfirefirefighterschristmasholiday
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHRISTMAS
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
Elderly man leaves 14 years of Christmas gifts for young neighbor
Christmas holidays somber for families of Santa Fe victims
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
More christmas
Top Stories
Victim chases down suspects who may be tied to crime ring
High school crew held up 8 people in 7 hours: police
Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl
Shooting victim knocks on stranger's door for help in SW Houston
Chem major accused of poisoning roommate's milk and mouthwash
What you need to know about ugly Christmas sweaters
Church targeted for 3rd time when vandal hurls bricks at van
Man accused of posing as federal agent to train officers
Show More
Tyrann Mathieu motivates grief-stricken Marshall HS team
Another peril putting firefighters' lives at stake: cancer
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Houston Rockets lose Chris Paul in loss vs. Miami Heat
More News