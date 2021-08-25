Travel

110-foot tall Ferris wheel opens in Times Square, offering sky-high views of New York City landmark

Ride-seekers who were recently vaccinated can take a spin on the Ferris wheel for free.
NEW YORK -- Times Square's newest attraction -- a 110-foot tall Ferris wheel -- opens Wednesday, offering a unique view of the iconic tourist destination.

Tourists and locals looking for a spin can find the ride on Broadway at 48th Street, which has been closed to vehicular traffic.

"This is really exciting," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "This is going to add even more energy and excitement to a place that's already synonymous with energy and excitement. and it's going to be a symbol of recovery."

Tickets prices range from $15 for kids to $20 for adults, and the mayor hopes it will kick start the area's economic recovery.

There's even an incentive for people who have been recently vaccinated: Anyone inoculated between Aug. 1 and Sept. 12 can get a free ride.

The Times Square Ferris Wheel is offering 100 free rides a day.

"It's time for us to stop dreaming and to start doing, and we're starting to do things in Times Square," said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. "This Ferris wheel is one symbol of doing things again ... An empty Times Square was symbolic of New York City's shutdown. And now we want to be a symbol of resilience and recovery."

Ride-seekers will need to act fast to experience it. The Times Square Wheel will only be in town until Sept. 14.
