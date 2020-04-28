HISD hosts virtual town hall on college and COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On an average year, graduating high school seniors and their parents are likely to have many questions about pursuing a college education. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 is facing some interesting new challenges as it prepares for postsecondary education.HISD hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon to help students and parents navigate the decisions they need to make before classes begin in the fall.ABC13 anchor and reporter Tom Abrahams moderated the 45-minute town hall, which brought together HISD administrators, former and current students, and representatives from four Houston colleges.Experts answered questions on college admissions, scholarships and financial aid, testing requirements and next steps related to college enrollment.For students who missed the virtual town hall, HISD said it is compiling a list of frequently asked questions and answers. The district said the list will be available at the end of the week.