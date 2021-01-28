ABC13 town hall to explore disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community

Thursday night's town hall panel includes:

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Texas House District 27

Commissioner Grady Prestage, Fort Bend Co. Precinct 2

Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter, Fort Bend Co. Health & Human Services director

Trustee Addie Heyliger, Fort Bend ISD board president

Pastor Timothy Sloan, The Luke Church

Casondra Burkley, LCSW, M.Div

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texans continue to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus persists in revealing health disparities in our Black and Latino communities.ABC13, Houston's news leader, will host the second part of a two-night event on Thursday (7-8 p.m. CDT), highlighting reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine in our communities of color.Eyewitness News anchor Chauncy Glover is gathering leaders, who will address the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on the Black community and give specific recommendations about vaccinations.The town hall will stream live on ABC13.com, the ABC13 news app and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.The town hall is being co-produced with Xi Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., of Missouri City. In 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha became the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for Black men.Night one of the town hall event focused on the disparities in the Hispanic community.