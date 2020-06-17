Education

ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13, Houston's most-watched television station, is presenting a one-hour virtual town hall, highlighting how parents, teachers and school districts are preparing for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Gina Gaston is seeking answers to your questions on how districts are preparing, and how they intend to address concerns about student access to the internet, computers and other technology.



Panelists for the town hall include:

  • Dr. Grenita Lathan, Houston ISD interim superintendent
  • Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent
  • Zeph Capo, Houston Federation of Teachers president
  • Lisa Descant, Communities in Schools of Houston CEO
  • Diane Morales, parent and Housman Elementary School PTA president
  • Jennifer Swallen, concerned parent of 2 HISD elementary students
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonfort bend countychildren's healthfort bend isdhouston isdhigh schoolabc13 town hallschoolshisdcoronavirustechnologyteachersstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Front to bring lower humidity, ozone pollution Wednesday
Waller Co. constable claims he was racially profiled
Astros' Yordan Alvarez may be done for 2020, manager says
Mayor on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'
Tiffany Haddish's show at university in SE Texas questioned
Houston teacher resigns over COVID-19 concerns
Need help? ABC13 to host 'COVID-19 Relief' town hall Thursday
Show More
$5K reward offered to find suspect who butchered horses
Apple reaches $2 trillion market value as tech fortunes soar
Applications now open for funding for small businesses
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
UPDATE: 2 tropical storms could impact Gulf next week
More TOP STORIES News