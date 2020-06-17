ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall

ABC13's Eyewitness News anchor Gina Gaston is seeking answers to your questions on how districts are preparing, and how they intend to address concerns about student access to the internet, computers and other technology.
Panelists for the town hall include:
- Dr. Grenita Lathan, Houston ISD interim superintendent
- Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend ISD superintendent
- Zeph Capo, Houston Federation of Teachers president
- Lisa Descant, Communities in Schools of Houston CEO
- Diane Morales, parent and Housman Elementary School PTA president
- Jennifer Swallen, concerned parent of 2 HISD elementary students