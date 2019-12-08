police officer killed

TIMELINE: What we know about what happened to Sgt. Christopher Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas -- It took just four minutes for Houston police sergeant Christopher Brewster to respond to a domestic disturbance call. Less than an hour later, Brewster was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

Here are how the events unfolded:

5:47 p.m.
Call from a female victim that her boyfriend was assaulting her. The victim tells dispatchers the boyfriend was armed with two firearms.

5:51 p.m.
Members of HPD Eastside Patrol arrive in the 7400 block of Ave I.

5:52 p.m.
Sgt. Christopher Brewster spots the suspect & victim walking in the 7400 block of Ave L.

5:54 p.m.
Sgt. Brewster reports that he's been shot.

5:56 p.m.
A citywide "officer needs assistance" call goes out.

5:58 p.m.
HFD arrives on scene.

6:00 p.m.
K-9, air patrol arrive to help.

6:00 p.m.

CPR started on Sgt. Brewster by members of his shift team.

6:03 p.m.
Sgt. Brewster is placed in ambulance and rushed to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

6:29 p.m.
Sgt. Christopher Brewster, a nine year veteran of the Houston Police Dept. is pronounced dead.
Brewster was promoted to sergeant nine months ago.
He was 32-years-old and leaves behind a wife, parents, and siblings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedfatal shootingpolice officer shotofficer killed
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
HPD sgt. killed on anniversary of another HPD officer shooting
HPD officer dead after shooting in Houston's East End
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Timeline of events in Shannon Miles case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officer dead after shooting in Houston's East End
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
HPD sgt. killed on anniversary of another HPD officer shooting
Attorney for A.J. Armstrong wants murder charges dismissed
Houston Runoff Voter Guide: Mayoral candidate information
Peloton actress trades bike for cocktail in new gin ad
New trailer for 'Free Guy' starring Ryan Reynolds
Show More
Officer injured after suspected drunk driver slams into car
Entire miniature town built out of gingerbread
Houston ESPORTS company taps nearby universities for partnerships
Toys 'R' Us opens new store in Galleria
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
More TOP STORIES News