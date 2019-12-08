TIMELINE: What we know about what happened to Sgt. Christopher Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas -- It took just four minutes for Houston police sergeant Christopher Brewster to respond to a domestic disturbance call. Less than an hour later, Brewster was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.
Here are how the events unfolded:
5:47 p.m.
Call from a female victim that her boyfriend was assaulting her. The victim tells dispatchers the boyfriend was armed with two firearms.
5:51 p.m.
Members of HPD Eastside Patrol arrive in the 7400 block of Ave I.
5:52 p.m.
Sgt. Christopher Brewster spots the suspect & victim walking in the 7400 block of Ave L.
5:54 p.m.
Sgt. Brewster reports that he's been shot.
5:56 p.m.
A citywide "officer needs assistance" call goes out.
5:58 p.m.
HFD arrives on scene.
6:00 p.m.
K-9, air patrol arrive to help.
6:00 p.m.
CPR started on Sgt. Brewster by members of his shift team.
6:03 p.m.
Sgt. Brewster is placed in ambulance and rushed to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.
6:29 p.m.
Sgt. Christopher Brewster, a nine year veteran of the Houston Police Dept. is pronounced dead.
Brewster was promoted to sergeant nine months ago.
He was 32-years-old and leaves behind a wife, parents, and siblings.
