TIMELINE: Sugar Land family found dead

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A tragic death involving a well-respected Sugar Land family continues to shock neighbors as they try to come to grips over what happened.Here's a timeline of the deaths of Richard Logan, his wife Diana and their 11-year-old son Aaron.Mother Diana Logan, her husband Richard and their son Aaron were last seen together at River Pointe Church in Richmond on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.On Monday morning, Aaron was not at school.That evening, Richard Logan drove to San Marcos, where his daughter attends college, and attempted to strangle her, according to police.Richard left his daughter, and sometime between that night and around 8 a.m. Tuesday, he committed suicide just south of San Marcos, in Guadalupe County.At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sugar Land police received a call to do a welfare check and death notification for Richard at the family's home on Evening Light Drive in Greatwood. That's when Diana and Aaron's bodies were found.The River Pointe Church held a community gathering to remember the Logans.