These are the fraternity related deaths that have occurred over the last few years:In the New York City area, Baruch College freshman Chun "Michael" Deng was blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack and then repeatedly tackled as part of the fraternity's "Crossing Over" initiation ceremony. He was knocked unconscious and later died at a hospital.Police charged 37 people with crimes ranging from aggravated assault to hazing to third-degree murder.Caitlyn Kovacs, a Rutgers University sophomore from South Brunswick, New Jersey, was at the Delta Kappa Epsilon house in New Brunswick when she appeared to be in distress.Some friends took her to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she died from acute alcohol poisoning.Anton Gridnev, 19, was found dead in a fraternity house in College Station. An autopsy confirmed Gridnev died from an accidental drug overdose.Brandon Matthew Cavazos was found dead in a Oklahoma State University fraternity house bedroom. An autopsy revealed he died of acute alcohol poisoning.On the morning of Feb. 3, police were called to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house, where 19-year-old Timothy Piazza was found unconscious, about 12 hours after he fell down the stairs. The Penn State sophomore was hospitalized and pronounced dead in the early hours of Feb. 4.LSU student Maxwell Gruver died at a Baton Rouge, Louisiana hospital after Phi Delta Theta members found him lying on a couch at the fraternity house and couldn't tell if he was breathing, police said.A coroner said hospital tests found a "highly elevated" blood-alcohol level in Gruver's body.Matthew Ellis was found dead in an off-campus apartment near Texas State University. Ellis was a pledge of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Texas State University. Police said the fraternity had a social gathering hours before Ellis' body was found.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said an investigation revealed that Omar Nemeth, his 17-year-old girlfriend, and his 16-year-old brother were together throughout the day on Jan. 2. During that time, investigators say they were smoking marijuana and taking Xanax pills.Later, police said they went to visit Nemeth's friends at the Delta Sigma Phi house. Dyer said Nemeth had a bag of hundreds of Xanax pills with him as they started partying with three fraternity members.The next morning, Nemeth was found responsive and was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.Joseph Little died after he reportedly had a seizure at an off-campus housing complex in College Station two days before.The Office of the Dean of Student Life is looking into whether the fraternity that accepted Joseph Little broke any rules relating to A&M-sanctioned organization.The cause of Little's death has not yet been revealed. Autopsy results are pending and could take up to eight weeks to complete.