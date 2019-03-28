UT Texas Cowboys: Nicholas Cumberland hazing death timeline

A live chicken

A live hamster

Large quantities of hot dogs

Tobacco, and

Copious amounts of alcohol

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Nicholas Cumberland, a new member of University of Texas' Texas Cowboys, died on Oct. 30, 2018 from injuries sustained in a rollover car crash after a weekend retreat.According to disciplinary records, the student organization is accused of hazing new members during the retreat, even coaxing one person to bite the head off a live hamster.His family furnished chat records from Cumberland's GroupMe account showing a list of items new members were instructed to bring to the retreat, including:The UT-Austin Office of the Dean of Students reported new members were deprived of sleep during the Sept. 29, 2018 retreat.Cumberland was injured when the pickup truck he and other members were riding in crashed in Lampasas County.Once reinstated, the Texas Cowboys will face a two-year probationary period, the university said Wednesday.ABC13 reached out to the Texas Cowboys and received the following statement: