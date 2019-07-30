Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Timeline of events as they unfolded

GILROY, Calif. -- Police say a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle opened fire on a crowd eating and listening to music Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

RELATED: What we know about the 3 victims killed in Gilroy

Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, were killed in the attack.

Watch the video above for a timeline of how the shooting unfolded.

RELATED: What we know about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting suspect

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootinginvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in California festival shooting
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man kills ex's parents before turning gun on himself: deputies
Deputy accused of killing wife during fight over sex
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Amazon driver accused of stealing dog while on delivery
Church almost hidden by overgrown grass turns to Ted
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
Show More
Neighbors' frustrated as garbage pick-up comes to a halt
3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after I-10 crash
Homeowner shot through his front door by deputy: bodycam
Lightning storm moving out of Houston and into Sugar Land
Tighter regulations possible after support animal attack on flight
More TOP STORIES News