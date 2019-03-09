Timeline: Houston area shootings in the workplace

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday's deadly shooting at an office in The Woodlands isn't the first incident of violence seen at a Houston area place of business.
June 23, 2015
An afternoon of work at a Houston oil field supply company was interrupted by a deadly shooting.
Police said Val-Fit Inc., employee Rodney Jackson fatally shot a coworker 29 times after he was told he was being laid off just after lunchtime for multiple attendance issues. Jackson then stole a company truck.
He was later found in West Texas. Jackson is now serving a life sentence.
Dec. 22, 2015
Police said Tyrone Roy Auzenne, a city of Houston solid waste employee, shot his boss Michael Vaughns to death after a disagreement.
Investigators said Auzenne had the gun he used in the murder in a duffle bag, and allegedly called 911 after the incident.
May 4, 2016
A recently-fired trucking company employee entered his old employer's business and opened fire, killing a former co-worker in west Harris County
Deputies said Marion Guy Williams entered Knight Transportation with two guns, killing Mike Dawid. He then turned the gun on himself.
Williams had been fired a month before the shooting. The 65-year-old gunman reportedly sent a text message to his sister before the shooting, simply writing, "I'm sorry we didn't get along."
Dec. 29, 2017
A former co-worker shot and killed two employees at an auto body shop in southwest Houston.
Police said Daniel Farraretto walked into Bemer Plus, took aim at mechanic Kendric Wade and office worker Mary McGehee, before turning the gun on himself.
The gunman did contract mechanic work for the business, but hadn't worked there in at least a year.
"He quit. He stopped working on cars. He really wasn't doing a lot. I just watched his life dwindling down. He lost his apartment. He was sleeping in his car," owner Frederick Stewart said.
Jan. 13, 2018
An auto dealership worker who was upset with his hours opened fire on his supervisor inside the Gay Family Auto dealership in Dickinson, Texas.
Police said Joshua Allen Lee shot his boss, Michael Pavlas, in the arm. He survived the attack.
A stun gun was used by police to subdue Lee, and he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Aug. 20, 2018
A woman shot two people, killing one, at the Ben E. Keith Foods building in Missouri City.
The shooter, Kristine Peralez, was killed by police in a confrontation outside the warehouse.
The company hired security guards one month before the incident, but no officers were on duty the night of the incident.
March 8, 2019
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an office in The Woodlands.
Witnesses said the shooter sped from the scene, before crashing his car into a pole about half a mile from the office.
Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies said the shooter died in the fiery crash.
