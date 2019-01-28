SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --The teen charged in the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School is expected back in court Monday morning.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis will appear via video conference for a hearing at 10:30 a.m.
Monday's proceedings are expected to set the timeline for the trial.
The judge will determine later if Pagourtzis' trial should be moved out of Galveston County.
Pagourtzis' attorneys filed a change of venue request on his behalf earlier this month.
His attorneys argue that he won't be able to get a fair trial due to the media coverage.
Pagourtzis is charged with killing 10 people in the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed.
Several of the victims' families are suing Pagourtzis and his parents.
