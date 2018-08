Y'all been sending thoughts and prayers for two freaking decades now. Time to try something new. — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) May 18, 2018

After at least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured at Santa Fe High School, State Rep. Gene Wu wrote a passionate tweet that called for change."Y'all been sending thoughts and prayers for two freaking decades now. Time to try something new," he tweeted.Wu represents District 137, which includes southwest Houston.