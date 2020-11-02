vote 2020

Texas employees required to be given 2 hours to cast vote on Election Day

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are waiting until Tuesday to vote, there are some rules your boss has to follow.

A lot of companies are allowing workers to use paid time off in order to go vote, and your job may be required to pay you to vote in some cases.

If you have not voted yet, your employer must give you time to do so.

RELATED: Companies across the US pledge to give workers time off to vote
President Donald Trump suggested delaying the presidential election over his persistent false attacks that mail-in voting would lead to the "most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history."



The Texas Election Code mandates employees get a 2-hour block to go to the polls and cast a ballot.



For example, if your shift ends at 5:30 p.m., remember the polls close at 7 p.m., so you can leave at five and get paid for the half hour you left early.

However, if you work 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., the 2 hours after you get off the clock from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. count as your voting window.

SEE ALSO: Here's why early election results may be misleading
Democrats votes are likely to be counted later, because they outnumbered republicans in mail-in voting



"On election day, if an employee does not have two consecutive hours to go vote before the polls close, then they are entitled to time off," said attorney Adam Courtin.

Some companies let you use paid time off to vote. If you are not sure, ask your employer as soon as possible before polls close Tuesday evening.

Related topics:
politicshoustonvotingelection dayvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & worldworkplace
