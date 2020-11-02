Texas employees required to be given 2 hours to cast vote on Election Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6344655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump suggested delaying the presidential election over his persistent false attacks that mail-in voting would lead to the "most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are waiting until Tuesday to vote, there are some rules your boss has to follow.A lot of companies are allowing workers to use paid time off in order to go vote, and your job may be required to pay you to vote in some cases.If you have not voted yet, your employer must give you time to do so.The Texas Election Code mandates employees get a 2-hour block to go to the polls and cast a ballot.For example, if your shift ends at 5:30 p.m., remember the polls close at 7 p.m., so you can leave at five and get paid for the half hour you left early.However, if you work 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., the 2 hours after you get off the clock from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. count as your voting window."On election day, if an employee does not have two consecutive hours to go vote before the polls close, then they are entitled to time off," said attorney Adam Courtin.Some companies let you use paid time off to vote. If you are not sure, ask your employer as soon as possible before polls close Tuesday evening.