Man charged with murder after case was treated as possible self-defense during fight with teens

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting a man who was said to have been fighting his little brother back in January.

Jeremiah Richardson now faces the charge months after authorities said they originally weren't going to charge him and had plans to treat the case as self-defense.

Richardson, who is now in jail, allegedly shot and killed a man during a brawl among teenagers near Humble, authorities said.



It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Spring Brook Pass Drive in the Timber Hills community in northeast Harris County.

The victim, identified as Brandon Curtis, had reportedly taken his daughter to fight other teens in the neighborhood when adults joined in the brawl, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

At some point, Curtis joined in the fight and witnesses said he hit a teen boy several times, according deputies.

That's when investigators said the boy's older brother, Richardson, then shot the man, saying he was worried about his brother's safety.
