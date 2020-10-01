Alvin HS football coach resigns after accusations of using derogatory language

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Alvin High School varsity football coach has resigned after he was put on administrative leave following accusations from players that he used derogatory language during a speech before Friday's game.Tim Teykl, who coached varsity since last year, submitted his resignation on Thursday.It's unknown if Teykl's resignation is related to the investigation.According to two players from the team whose families have spoken out, the coach was telling the team he didn't want anyone to take a knee during the national anthem.Leon Bell and Ronald Broussard say the coach then went on to say he didn't have a problem with the Black Lives Matter movement and proceeded to list certain minority groups that he doesn't have a problem with. The players say he used racial slurs to describe Hispanics, Asians and Blacks."He could have said Black, white, Mexicans," said Bell.ABC13 reached out to Teykl for comment but he has not responded to our requests.