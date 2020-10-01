Alvin HS football coach resigns after accusations of using derogatory language

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Alvin High School varsity football coach has resigned after he was put on administrative leave following accusations from players that he used derogatory language during a speech before Friday's game.
Tim Teykl, who coached varsity since last year, submitted his resignation on Thursday.
It's unknown if Teykl's resignation is related to the investigation.
According to two players from the team whose families have spoken out, the coach was telling the team he didn't want anyone to take a knee during the national anthem.
Leon Bell and Ronald Broussard say the coach then went on to say he didn't have a problem with the Black Lives Matter movement and proceeded to list certain minority groups that he doesn't have a problem with. The players say he used racial slurs to describe Hispanics, Asians and Blacks.
"He could have said Black, white, Mexicans," said Bell.
Alvin ISD issued the following statement:
At Alvin ISD, we are committed to keeping our families and community informed of information that pertains to you and your child.
During an investigation, Alvin High School's Head Football Coach, Tim Teykl, submitted his resignation from Alvin ISD. Coach Teykl served as Head Football Coach for Alvin High School since 2019.
Alvin ISD's focus will remain on providing each student with an academic and athletic program they deserve and one that lives up to the ideas of excellence for each student. Coach Chad Strban will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
During this season of change, we are confident that Alvin High School's outstanding faculty and staff will remain caring and supportive as we move forward. We will continue to work with our families and the community to ensure we collectively support, embrace, and celebrate the diversity of our district.
ABC13 reached out to Teykl for comment but he has not responded to our requests.
The video above is from a Sept. 28, 2020, report on the Alvin High School players speaking about their coach's pregame remarks.
