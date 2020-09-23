Society

Fort Bend County judge calls on TikTok to build its HQ there

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George wrote a letter to TikTok Global calling on the company to consider the county for its global headquarters and future programs in Texas.

The letter came after President Donald Trump approved a bid by Oracle and Walmart to take over TikTok's operations in the U.S., resolving security concerns of the Trump administration.

RELATED: Pres. Trump says new TikTok headquarters could land in Texas, but questions about the deal remain

"I am pleased to learn about this positive partnership between TikTok and the United States government to address all security concerns in part by bringing on business associates like Oracle and Walmart," George said.

The app will continue to function in the U.S., and it will be headquartered in Texas. It will employ 25,000 people.

"Fort Bend ... has now become the most diverse and fastest growing communities in the United States," George wrote in the letter. "We catalyzed our business climate to now become a magnet for many technology companies-most recently welcoming Amazon.com Inc. with many other tech companies. ..."

SEE MORE: President Trump gives 'blessing' for proposed deal to keep TikTok operating in US

George concluded the letter by highlighting the county's high graduation rates, the affordable and wide-open spaces as well as the prime location for efficient distribution of goods domestically and internationally.

The video in the post is from a previous story.

You can read the full letter through our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort bend countysocial appsbusinesssocial mediacommunity impact newspaper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Breonna Taylor case: What is wanton endangerment?
What we know about officer indicted in Breonna Taylor's case
George Floyd's childhood friends to join ABC13 town hall
Beta's aftermath: Cars found submerged and abandoned
Houston Dash player has COVID-19
Drying out after Beta, fall front arrives next week
Show More
California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars
LIVE: Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Best Buy hiring thousands for holidays
Stories of Black Americans killed by police
12-year-old nearly to 10K diaper goal for families in need
More TOP STORIES News