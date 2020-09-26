Society

FDA issues warning over TikTok 'Benadryl challenge'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A TikTok challenge has led to an investigation.

On Thursday, the federal agency announced it is looking into reports of teens participating in the so-called "Benadryl challenge."

The over-the-counter medication is used to treat allergies.

Teenagers in the challenge are encouraged to take large doses of the drug.

According to the FDA, teens have reportedly ended up in emergency rooms with serious injuries, and some may have died.

The FDA warns that taking too much Benadryl can lead to severe health problems, even death.

Healthcare officials said they've contacted TikTok and is urging the app to remove videos of the challenge from its platform.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfdaviral videosocial mediau.s. & worldteenagersteenviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Pres. Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Mom details life of 6-year-old who died from brain-eating amoeba
Dire warning issued after dangerous amoeba found in water
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
'Tox-Doc' answers safety questions amid do-not-use advisory
Houston Dash takes on Orlando Pride tonight
A cool Saturday morning ahead of Monday's cold front
Show More
Lotto Texas' $45.5M up for grabs tonight
2 HFD firefighters fall through floor during apartment fire
Only 10% of US adults may have COVID-19 antibodies: Study
Astros clinch No.6 spot in American League for playoffs
Charles Barkley, Shaq face backlash over Breonna Taylor comments
More TOP STORIES News