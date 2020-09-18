Politics

US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday

By Sunday, the massively popular app TikTok and messaging platform WeChat will be blocked from U.S. app stores, the Department of Commerce announced Friday.

This implies that mobile users in the U.S. will be barred from downloading or updating the applications. Users would also be unable to transfer funds or process payments through WeChat.

The action is a direct response to an Aug. 6 order in which Trump said TikTok "reportedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive," is potentially a source for disinformation campaigns and "threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information."

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.

TikTok maintains that it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and would not do so, says it does not censor videos at the request of Chinese authorities and notes that moderators for U.S. operations are led by a U.S. team.

EMBED More News Videos

The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its preferred suitor to buy the popular video-sharing app, according to a source familiar with the deal.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsinstagram storieschinau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpsecurityapps
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way crash sends 18-wheeler flying off I-45 in downtown
Tropical Depression 22 expected to become Wilfred
Rehab owner offered drugs to patients for sex, police say
91-year-old professor goes viral in online teaching photo
Global coronavirus cases top 30 million, tally shows
Man found shot to death inside burning SE Houston home
Kyle Rittenhouse named as 'hero' in school assignment
Show More
Humidity drops ahead of tropical system in Gulf
HPD officer recovers from virus after 80 days in hospital
This version of Santa wears a zoot suit and has a lowrider
Preemie hears mom's voice for the first time
SPONSORED: Hispanic Heritage Month
More TOP STORIES News