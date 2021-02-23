tiger woods

Tiger Woods taken to hospital following car crash in Los Angeles County; 'jaws of life' used for rescue

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES -- Tiger Woods was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes area, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The crash happened on the border of Rolling Hills Estates around 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The golfer had to be extricated by the "jaws of life" and then taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

READ MORE: Tiger Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery 2 years before Masters win

Details about what led up the crash were not released but authorities say the car was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard when it crashed at Blackhorse Road.

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods' accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

RELATED: President Trump awards Tiger Woods with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Woods was the only person in the car, which sustained major damage. Woods' exact condition is not yet known. A sheriff's department spokeswoman said Woods' representatives would address his injuries.

SEE ALSO | Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6 million to Bahamas in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
