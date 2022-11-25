Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities

HOUSTON, Texas -- As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country.

In fact, one recent study names Houston the No. 4 most festive city in the U.S., with three other Texas cities landing in the top 10 - and one taking the top overall spot.

Thumbtack, an app helping millions of homeowners care for their homes, compiled data from millions of home projects across all 50 states to reveal their list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays