2-year-old dies after uncle accused of causing boy's traumatic bruises

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old was pronounced dead Sunday after he was hospitalized with traumatic bruises after being allegedly abused by his uncle.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Sunday that the child died due to his injuries at 12:11 p.m.

He was hospitalized with traumatic bruises Thursday. The boy's uncle is facing a charge of injury to a child.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2-year-old's uncle accused of causing boy's traumatic bruises

Gonzalez tweeted Friday that Melvin Omar Morales-Gomez, 27, is accused of abuse and neglect of his nephew.

The horrific case of abuse on a toddler has now impacted two other children not even related to him.

On Thursday, deputies were called to Kindred Hospital-Northwest after Morales-Gomez brought his nephew there with bruises all over his body.

The toddler's uncle reportedly bit his lip so hard that it started to bleed, and then started squeezing him tightly.

The little boy, almost three years old, was then air lifted to the medical center. The boy's injuries include: swelling of the brain, a fractured jaw, a broken clavicle, and bruising on his chest, forearm and leg.

But the tragic events do not end there.

Morales-Gomez and his nephew shared a small apartment in northwest Harris County with another family.

The nightmare for young parents, Siara Sanchez and Jefry Aguilar began after their roommate's arrest. Friday morning at 3:40 a.m., Child Protective Services came to the apartment, and removed the two Aguilar children, ages 3 and 9 months old. The baby girl is still being breastfed.

The couple told us, with tears in their eyes, that they lived in a different room and had no idea what was happening in the room where Morales-Gomez stayed.

Detectives said the couple are not suspects. Yet, CPS took the children, and left the parents, who do not speak English well, with little information.

Morales-Gomez is being held on a $500,000 bond.

