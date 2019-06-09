Three victims shot after argument in northeast Houston near Liberty and Gregg

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night near Liberty Road and Gregg Street in northeast Houston.

Officials originally said four victims were shot during a drive-by shooting.



In a Sunday update HPD confirmed that three males were shot instead of four.

One victim, 32, was shot twice and is in critical condition.

HPD says the other two victims, 21 and 27, were both shot in the leg but are in stable condition.

The suspects were driving an older model Nissan Altima.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument and are asking any witnesses to come forward.
