1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a man and two women who are wanted in connection to a shooting involving a family member in southwest Houston.

On Dec. 14, a man was shot at about 2:05 a.m. inside an apartment located at 11650 West Bellfort Blvd.

When officers with the Houston Police Department arrived at the apartment, they reportedly found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said paramedics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects, identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Anderson 30-year-old Laquisha Wilkerson, and 31-year-old Gwendolyn Garade Raven, fled the scene when officers arrived, according to investigators.

Anderson is charged with aggravated assault of a family member; Wilkerson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and Raven is charged with failure to report a felony crime.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and none of the suspects are in custody, HPD detectives reported.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of one or more of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.