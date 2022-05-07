3 suspects linked to robberies in west Houston arrested after chase on S. Gessner, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11826711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The suspects were seen throwing firearms out of the windows that may have been used in multiple robberies in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Suspects that are allegedly tied to a string of robberies in west Houston were arrested after a chase on Friday night, according to police.The Westside Crime Suppression was working a crime scene near Braeswood Boulevard after a call came in of a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted the car and attempted to stop, according to Lieutenant Crowson.The suspects refused to stop their car and led officers on a chase on South Gessner. The driver lost control around the 10000 block and struck a stairwell of an apartment complex.Officers recovered two of the several guns the suspects allegedly threw out during the chase.All three suspects were arrested and taken into custody on Friday. It is unclear exactly how many robberies they are tied to, police say.