Three people shot on Houston's south side Saturday night

Houston Police say three people were shot on Houston's south side late Saturday night.The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Old Spanish Trail and Allegheny outside of the Turning Point Club.Police say the victims were two men and a woman.They were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.Police say they found multiple shell casings from different types of weapons.They're interviewing witnesses to try and learn more about what happened.Officers believe the shooting may have been gang related.