3 people shot after fight outside convenience store in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are investigating after three people were shot at a northside convenience store. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A dispute between two men ended in gunfire outside a north Houston convenience store.

Houston police say three people were injured when gunshots rang out at the Diamond Food Mart on Werner.

Investigators said the shooting followed some sort of argument between the men.

One of those men was hit in the shooting, along with the girlfriend of the other man. An innocent bystander was also hit by gunfire.

Police are interviewing witnesses to figure out any possible charges in the shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotwoman shotinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News