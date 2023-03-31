The 24-year-old driver is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter, Sheriff Gonzalez said. Deputies believe all three men killed were in their 20s.

3 men hit and killed by drunk driver while standing on shoulder on I-10 East, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men standing outside a vehicle were killed when a drunk driver crashed into them along the I-10 East Freeway overnight in the Channelview area, according to investigators.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to 16852 East Freeway around 12:30 a.m. Friday after a crash was reported in the outbound lanes near the Magnolia Street exit.

The outbound lanes were closed for hours as deputies investigated the deadly crash. All lanes have since reopened.

Jonathan Lazo, 24, was identified as the driver. He's accused of driving while intoxicated and was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies said three men were stopped on the shoulder and got out of their car. That's when the driver of a Tahoe traveling in the same direction, later identified as Lazo, struck all three men, killing them.

Lazo was detained at the scene. Deputies said he was not injured.

Deputies said it's unclear why the three men stopped on the shoulder. Investigators believe they're all in their 20s.

"I just ask the community pull together. We've got at least two families out here that are going to be changed forever," Capt. Anthony McConnell said. "The other thing I want the community to do is to stop drinking and driving. It's a really simple and easy incident to avoid."

