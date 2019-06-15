Three people injured after car crashes into ambulance in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ambulance was involved in an accident early Saturday morning while taking a patient to the hospital in southwest Houston.Police say the ambulance was hit by a car on South Braeswood and South Gessner just after 1 a.m.After the accident, police say three people were taken to the hospital.Authorities say no HFD crew members were injured.Investigators are working to learn more about what caused the accident.