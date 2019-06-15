HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ambulance was involved in an accident early Saturday morning while taking a patient to the hospital in southwest Houston.
Police say the ambulance was hit by a car on South Braeswood and South Gessner just after 1 a.m.
After the accident, police say three people were taken to the hospital.
Authorities say no HFD crew members were injured.
Investigators are working to learn more about what caused the accident.
Three people injured after car crashes into ambulance in SW Houston
