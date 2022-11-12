3 drivers tested for DWI after crash involving Houston police car and fire truck

A Houston fire truck was blocking the freeway after an HPD cruiser was hit by a car, then another car came along and struck the fire truck, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three drivers were tested to see if they'll face DWI charges for two crashes involving a Houston police car and a fire truck.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a person driving a Cadillac was changing lanes on the Southwest Freeway and sideswiped another car near Buffalo Speedway, according to police.

That car then sideswiped the Houston Police Department's cruiser.

A Houston fire truck responded to the scene and was being used to block traffic when another driver hit the truck, investigators said.

There were no reported injuries, according to police.