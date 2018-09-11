EMBEZZLEMENT

Thousands in Dobie HS booster club funds may have been misused

EMBED </>More Videos

Misuse of funds investigated within Dobie HS booster club

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators tell Eyewitness News about $53,000 are missing as part of a case of alleged misuse of funds in the Dobie High School Baseball Booster Club.

Pasadena ISD confirmed Tuesday that it became aware of financial irregularities involving the club. The school district advised parent officers of the club to file a report with law enforcement.

According to Pasadena ISD, the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office is investigating a member of the booster club.

An investigator on the case also told ABC13 that a person of interest has been identified, but no charges have been filed yet. The money was taken through the booster club's credit card and checks, according to the investigaor.

In a statement, the school district said parent organizations such as booster clubs are not part of the school or the PISD. Their roles are to promote school programs in a support capacity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolschool athleticsembezzlementPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMBEZZLEMENT
Ex-employee accused of pocketing $275K from Kroger
Alanis Morissette manager admits to $4.8M theft from singer
Houston man convicted of embezzling from labor union
Manager arrested for embezzling from former employer
More embezzlement
Top Stories
Increasing chance for tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico
America's Cajun Navy captain heads to Carolinas for Florence
DPS agent shot in hand while exchanging fire with suspect
Unsuspecting Houston residents robbed by fake Comcast workers
4-year-old accuses school worker of inappropriate touching
New Fort Bend County store specializes in cannabidiol oil
Man shot while trying to rig Tomball home with booby traps
Red Cross shelter opens in Texas City ahead of heavy storms
Show More
Astros' Peacock sent home with hand, foot and mouth disease
Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber driver
Teen killed in shooting outside North Las Vegas high school
Pregnant artist sends message before evacuating: 'F Off Flo'
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
More News