Thousands in Dobie HS booster club funds may have been misused

Investigators tell Eyewitness News about $53,000 are missing as part of a case of alleged misuse of funds in the Dobie High School Baseball Booster Club.Pasadena ISD confirmed Tuesday that it became aware of financial irregularities involving the club. The school district advised parent officers of the club to file a report with law enforcement.According to Pasadena ISD, the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office is investigating a member of the booster club.An investigator on the case also told ABC13 that a person of interest has been identified, but no charges have been filed yet. The money was taken through the booster club's credit card and checks, according to the investigaor.In a statement, the school district said parent organizations such as booster clubs are not part of the school or the PISD. Their roles are to promote school programs in a support capacity.