Thousands expected to say final farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal today

Please see attached map of parking plan for Deputy Dhaliwal funeral service @BerryCenter expect traffic delays on Barker-Cypress. Green lot is public parking & can be accessed from West Rd, Blue lot is for L.E. & can be accessed from Barker-Cypress, Yellow lot is for Media pic.twitter.com/n8xChukbu5 — CFISD Police Dept (@CFISDPDChief) September 30, 2019

The funeral ceremony for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be Wednesday 10/2 at the Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress. Sikh religious ceremony at 10:30 a.m., law enforcement ceremony at 11:30. Public welcome at both, space permitting. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2019

The procession will depart in the 8500 block of Breen Road at Fairbanks N Houston at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The escort will then travel north bound on Fairbanks N Houston to the North Sam Houston Parkway West.

It will proceed to the left and enter the Parkway westbound.

The procession will travel west until entering Highway 290 on the right 2 lanes.

It will then travel Highway 290 outbound and exit onto Barker Cypress Rd.

The procession will then turn left at the light and travel southbound on Barker Cypress Road for 3.6 miles to the Berry Center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands are expected at the services to say a final farewell to Sandeep Dhaliwal, the Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was gunned down during a traffic stop last week.The public is invited to a law enforcement ceremony and a Sikh religious ceremony Wednesday at the Berry Center, located at 8877 Barker Cypress Rd. in Cypress.The Berry Center holds 11,000 people.The Cy-Fair ISD police chief tweeted a parking guide for the location:Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran of HCSO, was the first member of the Sikh community to join the sheriff's office. He's survived by his wife and three children.The traditional Sikh funeral rites will start with a priest singing sacred hymns. At different points during the ceremony, the priest will pause to translate for those who do not speak Punjabi.After the service, members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office will say their goodbyes to Dhaliwal with full honors and a 21-gun salute.The procession route will be about 18 miles long.Members of the national Sikh community are expected to arrive from all over the country and have asked people attending to wear navy blue.Deputy Dhaliwal attended the Sikh National Center twice a week with his family.Following the law enforcement ceremony the family and HCSO will go to the funeral home for the cremation.