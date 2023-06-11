ABC13 goes 1-on-1 with the newly appointed superintendent of the now state-controlled HISD, Mike Miles fresh off his first week within the district.

This Week in Texas: HISD's new superintendent sits down 1-on-1 with ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas, ABC13 sits down with new, state-appointed Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles and details the new cabinet which will help Miles implement his vision for the state's largest district.

As of June 1, Miles took over the district after being appointed by TEA Commissioner Mike Morath.

Miles is fresh off his first week and has begun implementing new details for the district in the upcoming months.

Also, Representative Sylvia Garcia talks about her efforts to reduce railway dangers in east Houston and immigration legislation she will introduce next week.

We also discuss the fight over property taxes at the state Capitol and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's challenge to Speaker of the House Dade Phelan and Governor Greg Abbott.

