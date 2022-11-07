This Week in Texas: What role will abortion law play in Election Day results?

On our pre-election episode of This Week in Texas we're focusing on women's reproductive health and abortion.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Early voting is over, and Election Day is almost here with two days to go. Our pre-election episode of This Week in Texas focuses on women's reproductive health and abortion.

RELATED: Texas trigger law banning almost all abortions in effect now

In our half-hour program, ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams discusses the issue with both candidates for Governor, Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, and engage in a conversation with a physician about how the new law in Texas impacts their current work.

RELATED: Texas trigger law: What does this mean for doctors? What's next in the fight on abortion?

"It is not black and white," Dr. Lee Bar-Eli told ABC13.

"There is not one law, no language that's going to magically work, and every decision is going to be great. There's a lot of gray. There's a lot of gray, and these situations are sad, and they are hard, and people are losing pregnancies. And delaying care is awful both emotionally and physically."

ABC13 will also have a conversation with our panel of political insiders and share with viewers a timely report from ABC13 reporter Courtney Carpenter.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.