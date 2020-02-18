This Selena tribute concert is so big, a stadium will host it

HOUSTON, Texas -- Selena fans, get ready to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom!

The city of San Antonio is teaming up with Q Productions to celebrate the Queen of Tejano music with a tribute concert called "Selena Veinticinco Anos."

This year marks 25 years since the iconic Tejano singer was killed by her fan club manager and friend Yolanda Saldivar on March 31, 1995, in Corpus Christi.

Among the performers are Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla and the Kumbia Kings, Becky G, Elida Reyna, Gilbert Velasquez, Pete Astudillo and San Antonio native Ally Brooke.

The concert will be held at the Alamodome on Saturday, May 9. The tickets, which are currently on sale on Ticketmaster, ranging from $40 to $200.

