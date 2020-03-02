water main break

'This is the culprit': Water line shows damage from E. Loop flood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Public Works offered a first look at the damaged 96-inch water main that broke and caused the East Loop to flood and a city-wide water emergency that lasted over a couple of days.

HPW's Twitter account posted photos of the broken line as well as the one that is replacing it.

"This is the culprit that caused the boil water notice & the new water line being installed," Houston Public Works tweeted.

The posting also thanked those who helped fix the break.



The water line break last Thursday initially caused water to spew across mainlanes of the East 610 Loop near Clinton. Drivers caught in the flood retreated to the roofs of their vehicles to be rescued.

SEE ALSO: East Loop reopens after major water main break flooded freeway

EMBED More News Videos

This is crazy video and it's not even raining! People are on top of cars and homes and there's high water in a nearby neighborhood.



The break then caused lowered water pressure and a boil water notice to up to half of Houston. Schools, city government buildings and businesses were forced to close early Thursday and throughout Friday as a result.

The boil water notice lasted into Saturday as workers tried to control the situation.

WATCH: SkyEye13 captures the cleanup on East Loop entering nighttime
EMBED More News Videos

City cleaning up 610 after flood



According to officials, the water main was already leaking, but soil had kept the line from bursting until last Thursday when a contractor performed exploratory work. The soil was moved during the work.

13 Investigates found the pipe was first put on line in 1990 and it had 20 years of service life left based on American Concrete Pipe Association standards.

WATCH: Demonstrating the size of water line that burst near East Loop
EMBED More News Videos

So how big is a 96-inch line, which is the same that broke along the East Loop? Hit play to find out.



As of Monday afternoon, HPW expected to complete repair work on the line by the same evening. Workers are welding and grouting three large pipe pieces extending about 30 feet.

From there, flushing, disinfecting and chlorination of the line will take place Tuesday around 8 a.m. Road work repairs at the water main site will last another few weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfloodingwaterwater main breakhouston floodfreeway
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Boil water notice issued for Houston area lifted
Water main had 20 years of service life left when it burst
East Loop reopens after major water main break flooded freeway
What's closed on Friday amid Houston water emergency?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot multiple times called 911 before dying, deputies say
Coronavirus patient mistakenly released went to San Antonio mall
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
SPONSORED: Buckle up! Here's Chelsey's BBQ chicken chili recipe
Bartender charged for allegedly overserving driver in deadly crash
Klobuchar, Buttigieg out: See who's still running for Dem nomination
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
Show More
86-year-old with dementia found after she went missing
What to know about the severe weather risk this week
Amy Klobuchar ends campaign, will endorse Joe Biden
UH promises expanded tuition support to eligible families
Roughnecks respond to stranded fan asking for ride home
More TOP STORIES News