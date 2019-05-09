'This is not ordinary': Teacher comes to wandering girl's help

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The quick-thinking actions of a Houston teacher helped reunite a lost child with her relatives.

Fusion Academy teacher Mark Reed told ABC13 he witnessed a 3-year-old girl wandering the streets Monday morning in his neighborhood near Atascocita.

Reed said the girl didn't have any shoes on and didn't know where she lived.

"It was a big curiosity on her face. No shoes. Barefoot. Just a cute little girl," said Reed. "This is not ordinary. This is obviously wrong."

Reed said helpful neighbors pointed him in the right direction. He quickly led the girl back to the house where the front door remained opened. He said an aunt upstairs had been sleeping and the little girl found her way outside.

"Just do what's right. If you see something that's wrong, react in a positive way," said Reed. "Just make it right. That would be my lesson."

Eyewitness News stopped by the girl's house. Her mother claimed she was unaware of the situation.

Reed documented part of his experience on Instagram.

WATCH: Mark Reed's Instagram video with the wandering girl
EMBED More News Videos

Instagram video shows girl wandering in neighborhood | Credit: Instagram/Mark Reed



Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing girlteachermissing children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News