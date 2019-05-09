'This is not ordinary': Teacher comes to wandering girl's help

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5291225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Instagram video shows girl wandering in neighborhood | Credit: Instagram/Mark Reed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The quick-thinking actions of a Houston teacher helped reunite a lost child with her relatives.Fusion Academy teacher Mark Reed told ABC13 he witnessed a 3-year-old girl wandering the streets Monday morning in his neighborhood near Atascocita.Reed said the girl didn't have any shoes on and didn't know where she lived."It was a big curiosity on her face. No shoes. Barefoot. Just a cute little girl," said Reed. "This is not ordinary. This is obviously wrong."Reed said helpful neighbors pointed him in the right direction. He quickly led the girl back to the house where the front door remained opened. He said an aunt upstairs had been sleeping and the little girl found her way outside."Just do what's right. If you see something that's wrong, react in a positive way," said Reed. "Just make it right. That would be my lesson."Eyewitness News stopped by the girl's house. Her mother claimed she was unaware of the situation.Reed documented part of his experience on Instagram.