Houston Police need your help tracking down some thirsty thieves.In photos tweeted out by the department Saturday you clearly see men stealing cases of beer from a gas station on the Southwest Freeway.The thefts happened June 17 and June 25.Police say the suspects were seen driving a 2012 white Toyota Corolla.Anyone who might recognize these suspects is urged to call the HPD Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900.