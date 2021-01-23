Man accused of shooting uncle to death through front door

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death outside a home in Houston's Third Ward on Friday, and police believe his nephew was the shooter.

It happened before 7 p.m. on Hadley near Live Oak. Investigators said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found on the porch of the home. A witness told ABC13 the uncle went up to the front door when someone fired at him through the door.

Investigators interviewed the nephew and were working to determine what led to the shooting. A weapon was recovered on the scene.
