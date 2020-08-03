abc13 plus third ward

Get a cut and good conversation at Third Ward's Goode Looks barbershop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lewis Goode opened Goode Looks Barbershop in 2011, and he says it plays a vital role in the Third Ward community.

"You can be what you want to be at the barbershop, as well as trade ideas, give life lessons, and things like that," he said. "It's very important."

Customers at Goode Looks, located at 5220 Scott St., echo those sentiments.

"It's a place where we bond, see friends, and family," said Rey Alton, a frequent customer. "It's just a great community."

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has prohibited Goode Looks from serving as a place to gather in Third Ward.

Customers have to make an appointment, come in, and leave once they receive their haircut.

"There's no hanging around," said Goode. "We're making the best of it."

In this Third Ward edition of the ABC13 Plus Pop-Up Newsroom, we stopped by Goode Looks to discuss what the shop was like before the pandemic, spoke with longtime customers, and found out how the Third Ward neighborhood has changed, as well as stayed the same, over the last decade.

If you're interested in learning more about Goode Looks, call 832-980-8741.

You can also visit them online at Facebook.com/GoodeLooksBarbershop.

