'We are thinking of you' Couple leaves 'Thank You' note for HPD chief at dinner

HPD Chief Art Acevedo received a kind note from a couple while at dinner with his family.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a week that has seen five HPD officers injured in a shootout, Houstonians are showing they back the blue.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo shared photos on Twitter Tuesday night of the reminder he received from a local couple of that support.

"Dear Chief Acevedo, We know you've had a tough week. We are thinking of you and all those in your stead. Please keep up the great work! Alese and Allyn," the note read.

The chief posted a thank you to the young couple, saying that the waiter handed him the note while he was at dinner with his family.



Four HPD officers were shot and one officer suffered a knee injury in a shootout with two suspects while serving a narcotics warrant at a home in southeast Houston Monday afternoon.

RELATED: What we know about husband and wife killed in Houston officer-involved shooting

Three of those officers are still in the hospital. The one who underwent knee surgery could be released from the hospital Wednesday or Thursday, Acevedo said.



The local community has stepped up in many different ways to serve officers after the shooting from offering them free meals to helping raise money for police and their families.

MORE: How you can help Houston officers in wake of shooting
