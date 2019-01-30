HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In a week that has seen five HPD officers injured in a shootout, Houstonians are showing they back the blue.
HPD Chief Art Acevedo shared photos on Twitter Tuesday night of the reminder he received from a local couple of that support.
"Dear Chief Acevedo, We know you've had a tough week. We are thinking of you and all those in your stead. Please keep up the great work! Alese and Allyn," the note read.
The chief posted a thank you to the young couple, saying that the waiter handed him the note while he was at dinner with his family.
Love the daily reminders of the love affair between members of @houstonpolice & the community we serve. With family at dinner & waiter hands me the note below from a young couple. Thank you Alese & Allyn & to all of our community for your support. #RelationalPolicing Indeed pic.twitter.com/w99fyrXF6O— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 30, 2019
Four HPD officers were shot and one officer suffered a knee injury in a shootout with two suspects while serving a narcotics warrant at a home in southeast Houston Monday afternoon.
Three of those officers are still in the hospital. The one who underwent knee surgery could be released from the hospital Wednesday or Thursday, Acevedo said.
Thank you for your continued prayers for the officers wounded/injured earlier this week. 3 remain hospitalized. The officer who underwent knee surgery should be discharged today or tomorrow. The two with the most serious wounds are stable but face a long road for recovery.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 30, 2019
The local community has stepped up in many different ways to serve officers after the shooting from offering them free meals to helping raise money for police and their families.
