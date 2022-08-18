From Viva Mexico to Mean Girls and Lago Mar Multisport Festival: Top things to do this weekend

Having trouble figuring out what to do this weekend? You know we've got you! Hit play.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend brings a chance of rain and with that, a chance of cooler temperatures. That may affect an athletic, multi-sport showdown at Texas' largest Crystal lagoon. Those who choose to stay indoors can opt for a staged version of Tina Fey's hilarious examination of mean girls. Also downtown, a beloved draught house celebrates 22 years with an epic blowout.

Art lovers can take in a summer show opening, a showcase of Texas parks imagery, a cutting-edge dance show, and a visit by a jazz superstar.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, August 18

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center: Mean Girls

The hilarious hit musical (based on the 2004 hit comedy) has an award-winning creative team, including writer Tina Fey (who wrote the movie), composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, and director Casey Nicholaw. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of suburban Illinois. Soon, this nave newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. 7:30 p.m. (2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday).

Friday, August 19

Stardust Entertainment, LLC presents Delta H Con

Assembling fans near and far, this three-day, anime and gaming convention will inspire con-goers to embrace their inner hero, among a community of fellow pop-culture aficionados, for a weekend of anime, gaming, literature, cosplay, and more. Fans will have plenty to do with cultivated programming covering an array of fandoms and topics; unique local and national exhibitors sharing their diverse collection of handmade goods, art and collectibles; and panels featuring some of the stars in the industry. 9 am.

Summer Science Shakedown at Children's Museum Houston

Kids are going back to school, but Children's Museum Houston is not done with summer just yet. Join them as they celebrate one last summer hurrah with interactive activities that will shake things up as kids and parents both wind down for school. There will be a live demonstration where you can float a beach ball, blast cereal across the room and launch toilet paper 20 feet into the air. You can also explore sound vibrations and learn how earthquakes make our planet jiggle. 11 am.

