Weekend guide: International Quilt Festival, Chris Rock, Houston Halal Food Fest top weekend picks

This weekend, the largest annual quilt show in the U.S. returns to Houston, Chris Rock is out for laughs in Sugar Land and this food festival wants to tantalize your taste buds.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, the Houston Astros will - hopefully - be back in town battling the Philadelphia Phillies for the World Series title. In between, a massive quilt festival will blanket the town, fashion shows rock the runway, and Chris Rock is here to about, well, we know.

Rubber ducks take over the bayou, a halal feast serves up tasty eats, and the Second Ward rocks a block party.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, November 3

International Quilt Festival

The International Quilt Festival, one of Houston's largest annual shows, will be going down all this weekend. This four-day event will feature more than 1,300 quilts, textiles, and wearable art on display; more than 350 classes, lectures, and special events; and shopping in more than 600 booths for quilts, fabrics, books, notions, crafts, patterns, machines, and sewing supplies. And, for all the parents out there, children 10 and under can get in free with a paying adult. 10 a.m.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and Houston Community College present Fashion Fusion

The MFAH and Houston Community College team up for a design competition and professional fashion show inspired by art on view at the museum. This event challenges students and alumni from the award-winning fashion design program at HCC to create original designs. Modern art meets contemporary couture in this year's edition. The aspiring designers showcase garments addressing the theme Mode de Demain-Fashion of Tomorrow, based on modern and contemporary art from the MFAH collections in the Kinder Building. 7 p.m.

Jazz Houston presents The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Jazz Houston is proud to present The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) with Wynton Marsalis in concert. The JLCO - 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players working today - has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988 and spends over a third of the year on tour across the world. Under music director Marsalis, the JLCO performs a vast repertoire, including music by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk and others, along with those by current and former JLCO members. 7:30 p.m.

For the rest of the events, including the Bayou City Duck Race, Houston Halal Food Festival and where to see Chris Rock, visit our partners at Culturemap.